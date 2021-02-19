When: Eastern Lancaster County School Board meeting, Feb. 15.

What happened: The school district would save more than $500,000 in cybercharter school tuition next school year under the governor’s budget proposal. Currently, the district is set to receive $7.33 million in state aid, up 54.9% from the current school year.

Why it matters: The district initially expected to spend $1.7 million on tuition to enroll 83 standard and 20 special education students in cybercharter schools in 2021-22. However, Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed measures to reform charter school funding that would cap tuition rates for standard students at $9,500 a learner, down 29.62% or $4,000 from initial district estimates. If approved, the district would save roughly $575,000 on tuition costs as of next school year, said chief of finance and operations Keith Ramsey.

What’s next: State legislative leaders and administration officials are expected to reach an agreement on a spending plan by June 30.

Retirements: Neal Walsh has announced his retirement as the district director of facilities and transportation after 30 years of service, effective on or about Dec. 31. Kristine Greenawalt, an office coordinator in the transportation department, will succeed Walsh as transportation supervisor. The district will also begin its search for a suitable facilities director.