When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Feb. 28.

What happened: New Superintendent Michael Snopkowski gave his first superintendent's report. He covered a wide variety of happenings across the district’s schools such as Read Across America week, Brecknock Elementary School’s annual day of service in support of the charity Caitlin’s Smiles and sports achievements by several Garden Spot High School students.

Background: Snopkowski stepped into the role Feb. 23 after previous Superintendent Robert Hollister resigned.

Quotable: “This is a wonderful, wonderful school district ... I can’t tell you how excited I am to be part of all things Elanco,” he said.

Recognizing former teacher: The board passed a resolution of tribute recognizing former teacher Clifford Day Jr. following his death on Feb. 20. Day taught agriculture at Garden Spot High School from 1970–2002. “In his death, the Eastern Lancaster County School District has suffered the grievous loss of a valued friend, esteemed associate, and a public servant,” the resolution said.

CNH Industrial grant: Industrial equipment supplier CNH Industrial presented the district with a $25,000 grant toward automated screen printing at Garden Spot High School. Board President Jonathan Dahl said CNH is a frequent supporter of the district and previously paid for a laser cutter.

New appointments: Previously, board Secretary/Treasurer Justin Johnson resigned to take a job at the Lancaster Chamber. Keith Ramsey and Rebecca Ray were appointed board secretary and recording secretary, respectively, with terms ending June 30, 2025. Donna Prokay was appointed board treasurer for the remainder of the 2021–22 school year.

What's next: The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. March 14. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.