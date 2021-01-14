When: Eastern Lancaster County School board meeting, Jan. 11.

What happened: Keith Ramsey, chief of finance and operations, presented the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year. If approved, the district would contribute $1.01 million, up 0.16% from the current school year.

Overview: Under its balanced proposed budget, LCCTC projects a $22.79 million spending plan next school year, up 4.4% from this year. A vast majority of the center’s revenue —roughly 68.7% — is comprised of direct contributions from school districts that utilize its various educational services. Overall, 16 districts would contribute more than $14 million to fund LCCTC’s daily operations.

What’s next: The board will vote on LCCTC’s proposed budget Jan. 25.

Gymnasium renovations: Last year, the school district awarded a $171,000 contract to East Earl-based Detwiler Roofing to replace a 20-year-old section of roof over the main gymnasium and weight room at Garden Spot High School that had shown signs of gradual deterioration. The district would also install a new hardwood floor in the main gym under its $3.14 million contract with eciConstruction for general construction, at an additional cost of $397,976.

Water damage: District officials recently discovered a leak in the replacement roof that caused water damage to its new hardwood floor. Until contractors are able to evaluate and mend this damage, extracurricular events will be held in the high school’s secondary gymnasium. Because repairs to the roof are now complete, Superintendent Bob Hollister said an inspector can assess damage to the floor later this week.

Spectator limits: In accordance with the governor’s most recent mitigation guidelines, the district adhered to a limited attendance at indoor events of 10% of a venue’s maximum capacity. It led to spectators being barred from attending athletic events in the alternate gymnasium. After receiving multiple public complaints about those attendance limits, board members unanimously decided to exclude student-athletes and cheerleaders from being counted as occupants toward the spectator numbers.

Remote athletic restrictions: The board also voted to no longer restrict its student-athletes from participating in practices and athletic events whenever district schools shift to a remote learning model. Students ordered to quarantine, through contact tracing or otherwise, would not be able to attend or participate in extracurricular activities.