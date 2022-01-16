When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Jan. 10.

What happened: The board decided to defer its vote on whether to reinstate educational resource BrainPop to the next meeting due to ongoing concerns about whether students can access sensitive topics.

Background: The board suspended BrainPop at the Aug. 9 meeting due to concerns about sensitive political and historical topics. K-12 Technology Specialist Adam Geiman has previously said BrainPop is highly rated and that district teachers want it back due to its usefulness.

BrainPop guardrails: Geiman said BrainPop is willing to set the district up with a beta filter program not yet released to the general public. The program can filter videos by grade level and sensitive topics, provide a teacher-only view and redirect students who search for sensitive topics. Parents can also opt their students out of BrainPop.

BrainPop vote: The board is expected to vote on whether to reinstate BrainPop at the Jan. 24 meeting after further researching the new filter program.

Changes to religious exemptions for vaccines: The board presented a second reading of its revised policy for immunizations and communicable diseases, which expands the religious exemption to vaccine requirements to include “a strong moral or ethical conviction similar to a religious belief.” The board will vote on the policy Jan. 24.

Pay raises: Superintendent Robert Hollister announced an upcoming plan to raise pay for substitute teachers and support staff due to personnel shortages. The board is expected to vote on new rates in January or February.

Superintendent transition: The Jan. 10 board meeting was Hollister’s last meeting as superintendent; he is retiring after 14 years of service with the district. Assistant Superintendent Nadine Larkin will serve as interim superintendent, starting Jan. 25 until new superintendent Michael Snopkowski takes his seat Feb. 28.

What's next: The board will meet next at 7 p.m. Jan. 24. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.