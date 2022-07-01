When: School board meeting, June 20.

What happened: The board approved the final 2022-23 budget of $65 million with a 1.5% tax increase.

Tax increase: The property tax increase places the tax rate at 13.04 mills. A property valued at $200,000 would incur a $2,608 tax.

K-6 English curriculum: The board voted to implement a new K-6 English language arts curriculum. The myView (kindergarten through fifth grade) and myPerspectives (sixth grade) curriculums by Savvas Learning Company were chosen, and will cost $392,000 for six years of use.

Athletic director: The board approved the appointment of Cynthia Wilson as the new athletic director for the high school and middle school, starting July 5.

Access Success program: Career Coordinator Jill Hackman and Social and Emotional Learning Specialist Robert Fennimore presented the district’s new Access Success program, a work program which provides high school students alternative ways to gain sufficient credits to graduate through working at local businesses. Twenty-two students participated in the program's first year, and 15 of those students graduated, with two more currently working on summer school assignments with the goal of graduating.

What’s next: The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. July 18. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.