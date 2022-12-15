When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Dec. 5.

What happened: During the board reorganization meeting, the board unanimously reelected Jonathan Dahl as board president. They also voted in holdover board member Brian Conroy as vice president, with previous vice president Gary Buck not seeking reelection to the position due to work responsibilities.

Act 1 index: On Dec. 19, the board will vote on a resolution not to raise real estate taxes by more than 4.1% during the 2023–24 fiscal year: the board would need to seek a Pennsylvania Department of Education exception or voter approval to raise taxes any higher. Chief of Finance and Operations Keith Ramsay recommended that the board adopt the resolution. The board will finalize the millage rate when it adopts the next budget in June 2023.

High school program of studies: The 2023–24 program of studies for Garden Spot High School — up for board approval on Dec. 19 — features three significant changes from previous years. First, it includes the Pennsylvania Department of Education's five new pathways to graduation, which went into effect this year. Second, students will be able to choose, when applicable, whether they'd prefer to take classes traditionally or online. And third, the program now includes a number of career-ready tracks that provide students with career certifications in information technology and health science jobs.

What’s next: The next meeting on Dec. 19 will take place at 6:30 p.m. instead of the usual 7 p.m. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.