When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Sept. 14.

What happened: The district will consider a plan to increase attendance limits at its sporting events this fall despite a recent Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association recommendation not to exceed the current state mandate.

Background: The state Senate recently passed a bill that would allow school districts to make attendance decisions on athletic events, with adherence to social distance and other safety protocols. Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to veto the proposal, in favor of a state order that restricts in-person attendance to 25 at indoor and 250 at outdoor events.

Why it’s important: The district will consider a proposal to expand its attendance at both indoor and outdoor events to 25% of total capacity, or about 750 people in the football stadium and 110 in the gymnasium. Superintendent Bob Hollister said this limit could increase to 33% after a one-week trial period, based solely on spectator compliance.

What’s next: This option would be considered if the bill becomes law, Hollister said, adding that several members of the board and public are in favor of the plan “regardless of the governor's order.” The board expects to vote on this proposal at its Sept. 21 meeting.

Change order: The board will seek to add rock removal costs onto its existing tennis court contract for general construction. Last year, the school board approved a design for new tennis courts to replace rundown courts at Garden Spot High School. The district awarded a $643,625 contract in May to Bowmansville-based Sport Court of Pennsylvania to construct six tennis courts on the campus of Blue Ball Elementary School. Excavators recently discovered over 500 cubic yards of rock there. Keith Ramsey, the district’s chief of finance and operations, said the additional cost will be $167,940.

What’s next: The board will vote on the addition Sept. 21.

Other renovations: Ramsey said plans are underway to replace the high school gymnasium’s roof, at an estimated cost of $400,000, and a chiller at New Holland Elementary School, $225,000. The district expects to open bids for its roof replacement on Oct. 15.

Appointments: The board introduced Jenna Louderback as the new assistant principal at Blue Ball Elementary School, effective Nov. 2. She was previously a teacher for the School District of Lancaster.