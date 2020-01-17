When: School board meeting, Jan. 13.
What happened: By next school year, children will attend kindergarten on either a full-day or half-day basis. Assistant Superintendent Nadine Larkin said kindergartners at each school, regardless of schedule, will share the same classroom space, teaching staff and core curriculum. Transportation both to and from school will be available for full-day students. However, half-day students will only be provided with busing to school in the morning, but must be picked up by a parent or guardian at midday. The district is not offering half-day kindergarten in the afternoon.
Registration: As of now, 36 learners are registered for kindergarten classes in 2020-21. So far, just nine applicants have requested a half-day schedule. Further feedback will be received at the district’s next set of registration appointments, May 5-7. To schedule an appointment, call 717-354-1552 or email Nadine Larkin at nadine_larkin@elanco.org.
What’s next: After a one-year trial period, the district will reexamine its full-day kindergarten model and decide whether or not to maintain a half-day schedule.