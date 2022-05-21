When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, May 3.

What happened: Eastern Lancaster County Library Director Anna D’Agostino and Assistant Director Jen Watson told Borough Council the library is hosting a community resource fair from 10 a.m. to noon on June 4. The event will kickoff a summer reading program called “Oceans of Possibilities.” The fair features food, music and crafts.

Library resources: D’Agostino reported the library has over 40,000 items for all ages including books, e-books, audiobooks, research databases, music CDs, DVDS, family STEM kits and more. Watson talked about a variety of children and youth programs featured this summer. Details are online at elancolibrary.org.

More info: The library is located at 11 Chestnut Drive, New Holland. It serves Caernarvon, Earl and East Earl townships; Terre Hill and New Holland boroughs.

Quotable: “The library has great patrons in a great community,” said D’Agostino, who assumed her role last November.

Pool opening: Council member John Styer said repairs are being made to the pool with plans to open Thursday, June 9. Summer hours are noon to 7 p.m. daily, depending on weather and lifeguard availability.