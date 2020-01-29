When: School board meeting, Jan. 27.
What happened: The board approved its share of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s proposed budget for the 2020-21 school year. The district will contribute $1.02 million, an increase based on the number of students attending the center over a three-year span.
Overview: Under its proposed budget, LCCTC projects revenues of $21.82 million, up 4.0% from 2019-20, and predicts $21.82 million in expenses, up 9.0% from the current year. A vast majority of the center’s revenue — roughly 66.41% — is comprised of direct contributions from school districts that utilize its various educational services. A total of 16 districts will contribute more than $14 million to fund the LCCTC’s daily operations.
What’s next: LCCTC’s board will vote to adopt a final budget Feb. 27. Elanco expects to adopt its own proposed final budget in May and a final budget in June.