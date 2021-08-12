When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Aug. 4.

What happened: Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Services, the borough’s ambulance responder, is joining Penn State Health as of Aug. 1. Adam Marden said at the meeting that Penn State Health aims to handle more 911 calls, so the ambulance service will no longer handle transport contracts with nursing homes and hospice facilities; private companies will handle these transports. Scott Buchly, director of Penn State Health Life Lion, said after the meeting the EMS system across the commonwealth is extremely stressed right now and that the “primary focus is on 911 service.” Staff from Susquehanna Valley will move to the new organization. Penn State Health inherited a robust education training from Susquehanna Valley EMS and is currently recruiting for the first academy under Penn State Health, which will begin mid-September.

Why it’s important: The pandemic has exacerbated staffing issues. Penn State Health Life Lion’s goals are: recruiting and training staff; focusing on 911 response times; and minimizing nonemergency calls to improve service to citizens in need.

Quotable: “We inherited a good program and we want to push it to the next level and make it better. We want to provide the high-quality service citizens have come to expect.”

Events: The Covered Bridge Classic bike ride on Aug. 15 will pass through the borough. Also, Coffee with a Cop will be 9 a.m. until noon Aug. 28 at Geneva Bakery Cafe, 6030 Lemon St., East Petersburg.

Public meetings: Borough Council will hold its committee meeting Aug. 26 and regular meeting Sept. 7.