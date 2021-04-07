When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, April 6.

What happened: The borough will replace the traffic signal at the heavily traveled intersection of routes 72 and 772.

Details: The traffic signal installation will consist of a new pedestal pole, a lighted pedestrian signal, a pedestrian push button and sign and an underground electrical junction box.

What’s next: Construction easement agreements must be entered into between the borough and the owners of private property at the intersection including Gargano’s Restaurant, Fulton Bank and Teaman Martin Insurance. Gargano’s will receive $175 for the permanent easement representing approximately one hour of attorney’s fees.

Emergency medical services: Adam Marden, operations manager of Susquehanna Valley Medical Services, spoke in favor of their acquisition by Penn State Health’s Life Lion. This will result in improved staffing and training, such as programs in paramedic technology, he said.

Quotable: “The days of small medical ambulance companies are coming to an end. Penn State will become the biggest emergency medical service in Pennsylvania,” Marden said.

Vandalism complaint: A borough resident complained about trash, broken windows and profane graffiti in the vicinity of the Constitution Square development. She was advised by council President John Wolf and Mayor James Malone to notify the police and maintain records when observing these offenses.

Upcoming event: A car show with music, food and hospice benefit auction will be held in East Petersburg Park from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on May 1.