When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, April 4.

What happened: More than a dozen residents were present in support of an amendment to the zoning ordinance to allow backyard hens in the borough. During the Borough Council meeting, resident Cortney Pokrop, who led the effort —including forming a backyard hen Facebook group — set up a three-panel information board in the back of the room along with backyard hen flyers made by Natasha Latsios. But the topic did not get a motion, so it is officially a dead issue.

Council’s position: As at past meetings, council members voiced concerns about the expense of inspections and enforcement of backyard chicken coops, as well as the $20,000 price tag on the revamped ordinance. Coop cleanliness complaints can create animosity between neighbors, said council Vice President John Schick.

Other news: Cherry Street resident Dave Gantz lamented the lack of crosswalks around the park. “I can’t walk here safely,” he said. Gantz said he would like to see increased safety for pedestrians and cyclists in the area. Schick said hand signals and ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act are part of the upgrade. The state Department of Transportation must approve additional sidewalks, Schick said.

Police question: A woman from Old Meadow Court — who insisted on anonymity — was hoping to speak with Police Chief Steffen or Lt. Josh Kilgore, but neither was present. She said that miscreants have banged on her door at 1 a.m. and someone kicked in the siding on her home. She and her husband filed a police report but haven’t heard a peep since, despite assurances they would receive an update.

Mowing season: Jeff Moseman, project/MS4 supervisor, said that when people mow, they should not leave grass clippings in the street, as it is considered “illicit discharge” and can cause damage when it winds up in the storm drains.

Garden composting: Council president Debra Miller said that there will be a free home composting workshop April 29 at the East Petersburg Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Residents can learn the basics from Penn State Extension master gardeners about how to turn kitchen scraps into “gardeners’ gold.” Register in advance by calling the borough office at 717-569-9282.

Upcoming meetings: Council will meet at 7 p.m. on May 2, and there will be a committee meeting at 6 p.m. April 27.