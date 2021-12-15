When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: Two residents pleaded for exemptions concerning their home improvement projects, and their situations serve as a cautionary tale: Get a permit. And make sure your contractor sticks to the plan.

Sidewalk mix-up: Gary Christman, a first-time home owner, described his confusion at the complex process and packets of forms required for his new driveway and sidewalk near a stormwater swale. He hired someone to take care of the permit process. But his contractor ended up replacing the driveway and sidewalk with macadam rather than following borough specifications on the permit. One council member, John Herr, was willing to make an exception for Christman, but the rest of the council voted no. “If you make one exception, you have to make another and another,” council President John Wolf said. Borough Council gave Christman a grace period of six months to replace the macadam with concrete.

Another permit problem: Resident Denny Moran was also seeking an exemption after resurfacing his driveway and sidewalk. His contractor mistakenly told him he didn’t need a permit to replace an impervious surface. After the improvements, Moran received a note on his door to report to zoning headquarters. Extensive documentation with photos and videos taken throughout the project, backed by receipts, garnered a borough exemption.

Memorial sought in public space: The daughters of longtime East Petersburg resident Richard Hamm, who passed away in November, asked council if they could plant a tree with a memorial plaque in the nearby park. His ashes would be part of the tribute, which gave the council pause. Council asked for more details—the container the ashes would be in, who would plant the tree and bury the ashes and laws about human ashes being buried in public spaces.

Online help for police reports: The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police website has simplified the process for the public to find police reports needed to submit to their insurance following vandalizing or theft, police Chief David Steffen said. To request a verification of a report, go to NLCRPD.org and select forms in the drop-down menu.

Public meetings: Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 for its regular meeting and at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 for its committee meeting.