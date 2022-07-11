When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, July 5.

What happened: Curb and sidewalk repairs on Lemon Street continue. Council Vice President John Schick responded to resident Mike Hehnly’s questions that sidewalks can not be a continuous slab of concrete and that a municipal team will be reevaluating each sidewalk, driveway and curb later this month.

More details: The team will meet with homeowners to explain the plan. Schick said residents are on the hook for about two years for repairs. Everyone will get a “specs packet” to ensure work will be completed in a consistent fashion.

Have a blast: Council approved six action items pertaining to the third phase of the Traditions of America residential development project on Miller Road, including a park and recreation fee of $57,600 and a water tapping fee of $65,484. But what got hackles up among some residents was the lack of days and hours listed in the developer’s blasting agreement. Resident Josh Roberts said it is “fair and reasonable” for residents to be informed about blasting times. Tim McCarthy, the liaison between Traditions of America and the contractor, assured him that they would comply with the rules and regulations set by the borough. The first two phases of the project are in East Hempfield Township.

Community event: National Night Out will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the East Petersburg Community Pool. A community bike ride will kick things off at 5:30 p.m., followed by family-friendly activities including open swim and bounce houses 6-8 p.m.

Upcoming meetings: Borough Council will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. July 28 and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 3.