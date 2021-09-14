When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: Residents complained and queried Northern Lancaster County Regional police Chief David Steffen over traffic safety issues on borough streets.

Fatal crash site: Steffen said there is still no comment on petitioners who say a change is needed at the intersection of Graystone Road and Main Street (Route 72), after an accident claimed the lives of two young people last spring. The case has been turned over to Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Steffen said one of the issues is that speed limit signs go from 55 mph to 45 mph, then 35 mph into the area. Both active and passive data collectors for speed have been downloaded for analysis, he said.

Constitution Square: Resident Kim McKinney asked about the protocol for addressing loud, souped-up car engines running for 30 minutes that wake her at 5:30 in the morning. She asked how the town’s noise ordinance can address the issue. Borough Manager Karen St. Clair said the low noise hours are between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. It was suggested McKinney speak to her neighbor directly about the problem she has been “tolerating” for months. Attendees looked to Steffen, and he said that as long as the vehicle is state registered and has passed a lawful inspection, police cannot cite the owner for excessive noise. “Unless it’s in a drag race, it’s difficult to enforce,” he added.

Sundra Drive: Resident John Strayer mentioned the “fiasco” on Sundra Drive with paving and a fire hydrant installation happening at the same time. He said there are steel plates on the road, and holes are not paved. “It should have been planned better,” he said.

Lemon Street: Josh Roberts, resident and member of the borough’s Planning Commission, asked Steffen about “next steps” in addressing speeding motorists on Lemon Street. Steffen said officials would take the data in consideration, but ultimately, speeding is a “behavioral issue” among motorists. “We can give out a bunch of tickets, but once we stop, the problem re-emerges,” he said.

Main and State streets intersection: Traffic signal improvements will begin Sept. 20 at the Main and State streets intersection, according to the borough’s website.

In other news: The trash/recycle fee for tags to pick up large appliances and tires is increasing in the borough. Also, Mayor James Malone said September is Suicide Awareness Month and encouraged people to reach out to friends, family and neighbors.

Events: East Pete Day kicks off with a 5K race at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18, followed by the annual East Petersburg Day Parade at 10 a.m. The East Petersburg Community Park will have live music, jugglers, rides, games, food and fireworks. The Pumpkin Fest will be 1-4 p.m. Oct. 2 at the East Petersburg Community Center.

Public meetings: Borough Council’s committee meeting is Sept. 23; a regular council meeting will be Oct. 5.