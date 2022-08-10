When: Aug. 3 East Petersburg Borough Council meeting.

What happened: Council approved the withdrawing the borough from the Hempfield Area Fire Service Commission. Borough Manager Karen St. Clair will notify the commission in writing.

Background: Member Adam Gochnauer said the move will streamline communication and “get government out of the mix,” and the change will not impact fire service to borough residents.

New digs: Council approved a lease agreement between the borough and its fire department. Borough offices will be moving from 6040 Main St. to the north end of the fire company building at 6076 Pine St. in January 2023. Gochnauer said that it will be good to have everyone in one building and have staff around during the day. The fire company is a volunteer unit and is not constantly staffed. The new offices have plenty of parking and are in compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, he said. The planned consolidation has been in the works for several months. As the council liaison, Gochnauer worked closely with fire company President Tom Enlow and treasurer Kris Macauley to hammer out the details.

Quotable: “This is a great merger. It’s good for all of us — the council, the residents and the fire company,” Gochnauer said.

What’s next: A blues festival will be held 2-7 p.m. Sept. 3 at East Petersburg Community Park. Borough Council will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 and a regular meeting Sept. 6.