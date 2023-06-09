When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, June 6. Members Adam Gochnauer, Lauren Houck and Sandra Valdez were absent.

What happened: Diane Garber, emergency services coordinator, said Lancaster County commissioners were voting on a 30-day outdoor burn ban June 7. (The county later did approve the burn ban.)

Background: Lancaster County is down 4 inches of rainfall with low humidity, creating an increased fire weather risk. A red flag warning is in effect, meaning there’s a threat of “rapid fire spread,” Garber said. Residents are asked to not have any type of outdoor burning during these dry conditions. Vice President John Schick asked if the 30-day ban would include fireworks. Garber explained that, for legal reasons, fireworks would require a separate ban.

Why it matters: People may not realize how quickly a small backyard bonfire can turn into an untamed blaze, putting firefighters, residents and property at risk.

Short-term rentals: Short-term rentals will be discussed at the next committee meeting. Borough Manager Karen St. Clair said this is the time for council and the public to speak on the topic. A zoning officer and solicitor will be on hand to explain the nuances and rules surrounding short-term rentals.

Other business: St. Clair wants to remove the COVID-19 tab from the website, as the World Health Organization recently stated it is no longer a “global health emergency.” She also said the auction for three buildings on Main Street is slated for Oct. 14.

Volunteers wanted: The borough is looking for volunteers to help at the National Night Out celebration Aug. 1. Contact the borough for details.

Upcoming meetings: Council will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. June 22 and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. July 5.