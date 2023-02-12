When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: The topic of short-term vacation rentals drew considerable interest as an agenda item, and borough officials decided to place the item on council’s Feb. 23 committee meeting agenda when there will be ample time for in-depth discussion.

Background: Borough Manager Karen St. Clair explained in an email that in November the borough received a complaint that an Airbnb was being operated on Stevens Street. A letter was sent to the resident stating that operating a bed-and-breakfast is not permitted in the R-1 residential zone. The resident attended the borough committee meeting in January and requested the ordinance be amended to allow her Airbnb.

Next steps: The resident was asked to submit a formal request, which will go before the borough Planning Commission. The topic will be discussed again at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 when council hold its committee meeting at the East Petersburg Community Center, 6051 Pine St.

Police report: Chief David Steffen, of the borough’s contracted Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, told council that all department cameras — body worn, vehicle cams, and in interview rooms — are hooked into a central server to document interactions “from hello to good-bye.” One single policy encompasses all recording, for officers to comply with. It is another way to maintain accountability, transparency and earn and preserve public trust, Steffen added.

Regional police meeting: East Petersburg will host Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Commission meeting at 7 p.m. on March 9 at the Community Center. It is open to the public.

Let it snow: Kevin Martin, public works supervisor, reported that all the fire hydrants in the borough now have hydrant markers on them, so if they get buried in snow they will still be visible. Also, the department has installed new stop signs in the borough at Hollow Drive and Graystone Road, Broad Street at Valley Road and New Street at Pine Street.

Board vacancy: There is an open seat on the borough Zoning Hearing Board. Contact the borough office at 717-569-9282 for more details.