When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: Borough Council approved a $2.32 million budget for next year without a tax increase.

What it means: The tax rate would remain at 5.527 mills. The millage includes a 0.78 mill fire tax.

Trash and recycling: The borough’s trash fee will remain at $59.50 per quarter or $238 per year. However, there will be an increase in fees to dispose of appliances and tires. Fees to purchase a tag to dispose of appliances will increase by $1 to $15. Fees to purchase tags to dispose of tires will increase by $2 to $5 per tire.

Water: The water rate will increase 3%. In the new year, the first 5,000 gallons per quarter will cost $72.70. Additional amounts will be charged at $6.50 per gallon. Council Vice President John Wolf said the increase is needed to cover a number of costs including water tank maintenance, upgrades to the water plants and filter replacement.

New Year’s celebration: Council approved a fireworks permit for the Dec. 31 New Year’s celebration. The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in East Petersburg Community Park, 6051 Pine Street. The family-friendly event includes music by One Too Many. The culmination of the event will be the jug drop from an East Petersburg Fire Company firetruck and fireworks.

Next meeting: The next council meeting will be a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.