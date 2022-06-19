When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, June 7.

What happened: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department Chief David Steffen told council the tractor-trailer driver who ran a red light causing the deadly crash that claimed the lives of siblings Brandie Leigh Kasper and Leonard Christian Kasper on May 22, 2021, was taken into custody in Florida on May 17 of this year. Cesar Torres has been charged and is now in Lancaster County Prison.

Quotable: “While this will not bring back the family’s loved ones, it brings a small measure of community justice,” Steffen said.

Sour notes on Lemon Street: The borough sent letters to Lemon Street residents, requesting each homeowner to replace their curbs and sidewalks by next spring following a waterline project. The letters spurred a dozen residents to attend the council meeting to protest the potential cost of more than $12,000 and the short timeline.

Background: Prior to resident feedback, council Vice President John Schick spoke of complexities of the project such as American with Disabilities Act requirements, storm drain issues and curb height variations. He said it is cheaper for residents to get bids and take care of the work themselves because the borough must pay prevailing wages. Adam Gochnauer, a pro-tempore council member, spoke of the need to bridge the gap between residents and government. He said the borough should provide each resident the specifications so everyone will get it done correctly. He also suggested residents come together and go with the same contractor to keep costs down.

Public comment: Brenda Warden, speaking on behalf of her 93-year mother, said she was frustrated that people on fixed incomes must come up with $15,000 when they can barely afford to eat. Warden said she received a “rude” response from Zoning Officer Michael Bingham when she contacted him, as the letter suggested. “It’s these letters that get people all wound up — we want to do the right thing, but how can we with these letters?” Council President Debra Miller agreed the borough needs a “reset on these letters and communication” with residents. Resident Linda Anspach asked for a deadline to get the specifications from the borough, as the work is “costing a heavy penny.” Resident Tammy Moseman said she was lied to by Bingham who said the curb was fine, when she has since learned it needs to be repaired.

Quotable: “This is stressful for all of us sitting in this economy,” Moseman said. “I appreciate deeply the interaction here and that you hear us.”

What’s next: Council agreed to waive all permit fees for curb and sidewalk repairs on Lemon Street, vowed to get residents the specifications soon and adjust the deadline for completion accordingly. A team will mark sidewalk areas that need replacements and repairs, and they will consult with affected residents.

Fourth of July: The Independence Day Celebration at East Petersburg Park will be at 6:30 p.m. July 1, featuring music to be followed by a movie at 8:30, then fireworks.

Fireworks warning: The chief said the department will document calls made concerning unsafe fireworks activities, like setting them off within 150 feet of homes or structures. He said callers need to testify about the culprit so the police can file a summons for the infraction. Laws and ordinances associated with fireworks can be found online at lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/nlcrpd.

Upcoming meetings: Council will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. June 23 and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. July 5.