When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Oct. 21.

What happened: This special meeting was called in response to the Oct. 5 council meeting when Ed LeFevre, an East Hempfield supervisor, asked the borough to pay 20% of the purchase of a reserve pumper truck that East Hempfield needs, and East Petersburg could utilize on occasion. The borough was asked to contribute $110,00 that night for the apparatus.

Background: The Hempfield Area Fire Services Commission (HAFSC) is a cooperative effort by the East Hempfield Township and the East Petersburg Borough to coordinate and standardize the operations of three fire departments serving the area: East Petersburg, Rohrerstown and Hempfield. East Petersburg council President John Wolf heads the HAFSC for 2021.

Call for action: At the nearly three-hour special meeting, Borough Council agreed to propose a plan with East Hempfield on “front line apparatuses to a 90/10 cost-sharing rate going forward,” with East Petersburg paying the smaller share. Council member Adam Gochnauer proposed the plan. In the discussion leading up to the consensus, Gochnauer said, “But if East Hempfield would just add a fire tax, like East Pete does, this whole problem could be solved in a year.”

Terms of agreement questioned: Another challenge is that the existing agreement between the three fire departments and the commission is not being enforced, borough officials said. HAFSC Chief John Kottmyer appears to be “dragging his feet” in providing crucial documents like the capital assets report and the apparatus plan, borough solicitor Amy Leonard said. “Without that, you don’t have the information to negotiate. If the group isn’t committed to using this agreement, I don’t even know how to advise you,” she added.

Seeking a solution: It was suggested that Wolf call a special fire commission meeting to state East Petersburg’s willingness to work out an equitable solution to cost-sharing going forward and prod East Hempfield to adhere to the signed agreement. “I can’t make it happen,” Wolf said, adding that people don’t participate in the meetings and “sit there like bumps on a log.” Borough Manager Karen St. Clair was asked to write up “talking points” for Wolf, which she readily agreed to do. The general consensus was that Wolf needs to go on record asking the committee to provide the necessary documents stated in the agreement. “You have the leverage as chairman,” said Gochnauer. It remains to be seen if East Hempfield will find the borough’s proposal a suitable financial arrangement.