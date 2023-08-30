When: East Petersburg Council meeting, Aug. 24. Vice President John Schick was absent.

What happened: Council held interviews to fill a council member position through Jan. 2.

Details: Josh Roberts, David Tirado and Will Sharp each had 10-minutes to answer five questions from council members. Sharp, whose family moved to East Petersburg from Virginia in 1977, won the seat.

Background: The seat was vacated by Lauren Houck Aug. 2 because she moved out of the borough. Borough code states council must fill the vacancy within 30 days. Sharp grew up near the community center and graduated from Hempfield High School. He joined the U.S. Army and retired from the military police after 26 years. He currently works as a global logistics supply chain operations supervisor for Starbucks. “It’s a fancy way of saying we ship things around the world,” he said.

What’s next: Sharp will be sworn in at the Sept. 5 council meeting. He was able to file the paperwork prior to Aug. 24 to get on the ballot this fall to run for the complete four-year term.

Quotable: “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve my community and be a voice and provide advocacy for my constituents,” he said.

Greener grass: Kevin Martin, public works supervisor, suggested the borough spray East Petersburg Community Park turf for “weeds, clover, and dandelions.” He said the fall application is $710 and the spring application is $795. But council member John Herr spoke up about the importance of biodiversity and pollinators, as well as chemicals leaching into the water supply. “We are sitting on top of our water, and the limestone is very porous,” he said. Discussion ensued about getting better results doing “half applications” so the chemicals are less likely to soak through the limestone into the water. Nothing was decided at the meeting.

Upcoming meetings: Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 and a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 28.