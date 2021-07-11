When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, July 6.

What happened: Community members spoke of their concerns about two separate issues. Neighbors of Constitution Square lamented what they called the lack of police presence and parental supervision of children destroying property and using foul language in their neighborhood park. The second issue centered on public safety at the intersection of Main Street (Route 72) and Graystone Road — the site of a fiery crash that killed two people in May.

Constitution Square: Residents of the large development on the north side of town said the alleged criminal behavior is a chronic issue, and they were following up on similar complaints they made to Borough Council last year. Steve McKinney said he and his wife are frustrated at the lack of progress. Council President John Wolf suggested people call 911 while the vandalism is occurring. But residents said if the cops ever show up they grill the people reporting it, and they don’t go after the miscreants. East Petersburg Borough contracts with Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department for its police services; there were no representatives of the police department in attendance.

Quotable: “The police make us feel like we’re the problem,” Mrs. McKinney said.

Solutions suggested: Residents said they want park sign rules to be enforced — the $500 fine for littering and adult supervision required for kids under 7. Steve McKinney suggested using a drone to monitor the area from the air and take photos of what’s happening. Joshua Roberts, borough Planning Commission board member, said photos and video could be uploaded to eastpetewatchdog.com, which may help get parents involved in reeling in their kids.

Police response: “We have GPS data to prove officers respond to that area,” Chief David Steffen said after the meeting. “We are criticized for being intrusive and criticized for not being intrusive enough.” The Juvenile Code ensures confidentiality of children and crimes. As for using drones to monitor the area: “That is an absolutely asinine idea. We’re not in North Korea — we are not going to spy on people.”

Chief’s solution: “People should report problems.” There’s a form on the police department’s website to file a complaint if citizens feel the problem was handled badly or not at all.

Graystone Road intersection: Resident Ammon Graybill brought up concerns about the hazards of the intersection of Graystone Road and Main Street. Graybill said he would like to see signs posted leading into that area — warning motorists to slow down. “Something should be done,” he said. Council members nodded but did not directly respond to Graybill’s suggestion for signs to be posted. However, Wolf said he would not speak about the intersection because it is under investigation since the most recent fatal car crash.

Events: National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign, starts at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 with a bike ride followed by open swim at East Petersburg Community Pool, refreshments, bounce houses and other kid-friendly activities until 8 p.m. Activities are free. Two Towers Jamboree Music Fest will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 7. Covered Bridge Classic bike ride will pass through the borough Aug. 15.

Public meetings: Council will meet for a committee meeting at 6 p.m. July 22 and then again for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 4.