When: East Petersburg council meeting, Jan. 3 at the East Petersburg Community Center.

What happened: A representative from the borough’s emergency medical services provider gave a year-end review, and a borough official updated council members on the status of building pickleball courts.

First responders: Adam Marden, who manages Penn State Health Life Lion, said they received 17 calls from East Petersburg Borough in December, with the busiest days being Mondays and Wednesdays. The response time was just over 9 minutes. He said that there were 15 applicants for the EMT training academy, and three were accepted and “doing well” in the program. The staff shortage for EMTs has eased somewhat. Don Shoenberger, the newly appointed deputy chief fire official, said there were 29 fire response incidents in December, with four of them in East Petersburg. East Hempfield Township had 16. Total number of incidents across municipalities for 2022 was 424, up from 415 in 2021.

In a pickle: Borough Manager Karen St. Clair said they are still waiting to hear if the borough got a grant to build pickleball courts. Debra Miller, council president, said that registration is now open for beginner pickleball classes at the Hempfield recCenter. Students don’t need to be a member.

Weather: If there is a snow emergency, it will be posted on the East Petersburg website.

What’s next: Council will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Jan 26 and a regular meeting Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. New borough office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it will remain open during lunch.