When: Council meeting, Nov. 3, held at the East Petersburg Community Center.

What: Northern Lancaster County Regoinal Police Chief David Steffen noted that according to recent budget analysis and cost containment, the hybrid fleet of vehicles they invested in a few years ago is paying off as gas prices continue to increase. He said the department has recouped the difference of going to hybrid vehicles, noting it costs 61 cents per mile for each vehicle and its technology. Another advantage is the huge reduction in idle time, as hybrid engines shut off, which results in less fuel consumption and harmful emissions.

New council members: Residents Jimmy Swarr and Josh Roberts congratulated the three candidates that were elected to borough council: John Schick, Randy Rannels, and Sandra Valdez, who was not present. Current council President John Wolf was not reelected. “In January, council will reorganize and they will choose a council president, council vice president and a pro-tem,” explained Borough Manager Karen St. Clair.

Feral cat problem: East Petersburg resident Aileen Evans took the podium to thank her neighbors for tackling the chronic feral cat problem in their community. Residents set up cat traps and captured 16 cats over two weekends, which they took to get spayed and neutered “at considerable expense” and released them. “So, if you saw people feeding the feral cats, they were just trying to catch them,” Evans said. (Feeding feral cats is illegal in Lancaster county.)

What’s next: Next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the East Petersburg Community Center.