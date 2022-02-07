When: East Petersburg council meeting, Feb. 1.

What happened: Borough resident Rebecca Townsend of Miller Road shared an anonymous letter she received in the mail concerning the “canine din” from her barking dogs. She said the tone of the letter was “mean and snarky” and will not bring about any change except making her feel suspicious of her neighbors.

That’s not all: Townsend said other people also received anonymous letters calling them out for untidy yards as well as dogs barking. She assured the council her dogs are well taken care of — contrary to accusations in the letter — and voiced her outrage that “someone had the audacity to send a scathing, inaccurate anonymous letter” instead of coming to the door to voice their concerns. She asked the police chief about possible recourse, and he said that if someone is not going to back up their claim by signing their name, take it as an anonymous complaint and move on.

Police report: Police Chief David Steffen, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, touted the newly released 2021 annual report, noting ongoing efforts toward transparency. He said NLCRPD is the first local agency to promptly add its policies online in convenient drop-down menus for the public. Steffen also said the department received eight informal complaints against police last year from citizens, and all outcomes were deemed “proper conduct” used by officers. The chief said that body cameras worn by police officers have proven to be helpful when investigating complaints.

Hybrid police cars: Steffen noted that since the adoption of the hybrid fleet of vehicles in 2020, NLCRPD has saved $49,287 in fuel costs.

Cost containment: The chief said the annual per capita — or per person — cost for police service in East Petersburg is $144.94, making the borough’s cost considerably less than other similar-sized police jurisdictions in Lancaster County. He compared East Petersburg to East Lampeter Township on the high end with a per capita cost of $273.65. This comparative data is part of NLCRPD’s 2021 report found online at lancaster.crimewatchpa.com.

Quotable: “We’re getting fantastic service …quite a bang for our buck,” said council Vice President John Schick.

What’s next: Council’s committee of the whole meeting is at 6 p.m. Feb. 24, and the regular council meeting is at 7 p.m. March 1. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Commission will meet at 7 p.m. March 10, and its meetings are open to the public.