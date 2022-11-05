When: East Petersburg council meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: Lt. Josh Kilgore, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, which patrols East Petersburg, spoke about the shooting Oct. 20 when a wounded man was found in a vehicle riddled with bullet holes in a Turkey Hill parking lot on Main Street.

More details: Fortunately, an infant in the car was unhurt and reunited with its mother. Kilgore said the shooting actually occurred in East Hempfield Township near Root’s Country Market & Auction and was likely gang-related and an “isolated incident.”

Also: Kilgore said that people with home security cameras can register them on the NLCRP website — it’s easy and confidential — so law enforcement can check the footage if a crime occurs nearby. “It saves us knocking on a lot of doors,” he added. Kilgore encouraged people to visit the NLCRP website to get monthly reports from the police chief.

Protect children: Council President Debra Miller shared information about Penn Medicine’s $50 million investment in the Lead-Free Families program to identify and remediate lead hazards in Lancaster County homes. According to the Penn Medicine website, lead exposure and poisoning is a significant health issue for children in our communities. Early exposure to lead can cause development problems, learning disabilities and hearing loss in young children. Concerned families can get more information and see if they qualify at eastpetersburgborough.org or email info@leadfreefamilies.org.

Quotable: “Six kids per week test positive for elevated lead levels in their blood in Lancaster county,” Miller said.

Recap: Resident Sam Maurer IV asked why the borough office is moving to the Fire Company. While the topic has been discussed in-depth for well over a year, Adam Gochnauer, pro-tempore member, provided a synopsis of the move. He said the move benefits to both the fire company and the borough, including additional staff on site and more convenient parking for people doing business at the office. “It’s a change for the better,” Gochnauer said.

What’s next: Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Santa in the Park will be held from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the East Pete Community Center.