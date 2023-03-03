When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Feb. 23.

What happened: Over half a dozen East Petersburg residents showed their support for allowing backyard chickens in the borough, during council’s committee meeting. The borough ordinance currently prohibits backyard chickens. Cortney Pokrop provided council with information packets and gave a presentation debunking what she called backyard hen myths — namely their raucous noise, acrid smell and disease-spreading potential.

Rezoning request: Pokrop would like chickens removed from the “livestock” umbrella and given their own category separate from poultry. Her proposal states that borough residents should be allowed four hens — no roosters — which would eat food scraps, ticks and other bugs, while providing fertilizer for gardens and fresh eggs to eat. She said that when coops are cleaned weekly there is no stench and that hen clucking rarely exceeds 65 decibels, about the level of human conversation. Pokrop said that small-scale flocks do not spread avian flu like large flocks can. “Backyard hens are more beneficial than problematic,” she said. Residents in attendance voiced their hearty agreement.

The flipside: Michael Bingham, zoning officer, stated that backyard chickens do stink if coop is not cleaned regularly; enforcement of that rule would fall to him. He said there’s a potential for disease transmission, including avian influenza and salmonella, in small backyard flocks. Biosecurity measures to contain the highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to be a priority in Lancaster County, the nation’s fourth-largest poultry producer, generating more than $580 million a year, according to USDA. Local outbreaks have been reported during the past year, including new cases as recently as February.

Expert's insight: Gregory Martin, a Penn State Extension educator, in a Feb. 28 phone call, explained that just because flocks are small, they are not immune to disease. Backyard flocks can spread avian influenza to other flocks, backyard or commercial. If people don't practice strict biosecurity measures, they can accidentally spread disease on their clothes or shoes. Martin said Penn State currently recommends that flocks be kept “under cover” to prevent the spread of avian influenza. It’s important to “keep birds in a safe manner to protect their own birds and others,” he added.

Cost concern: “The cost to rewrite the ordinance to allow backyard chickens could be $20,000,” Bingham added. “Backyard hens are not a good fit for a borough, in my opinion.” Amy Leonard, borough solicitor, said the process to approve backyard hens is not quick. The amendment must be drafted and undergo several reviews and public hearings. It would take “at least six months, if you streamline it,” she said. Council member John Schick expressed concern about the cost of enforcement. “Enforcement issues will be on the borough side,” and cost time and money. He said the change has to be good for entire borough. “It’s always the 1-2% that don’t do the right thing and ruin it for everyone,” he said.

Next step: The borough solicitor will be gathering information on a possible backyard hen referendum to present at the March committee meeting.

Upcoming meetings: Council will meet at 7 p.m. March 7 and hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. on March 23.