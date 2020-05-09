When: East Petersburg council meeting, May 5.

What happened: In a remote meeting, council discussed the outdated traffic light on State and Main streets.

Why it’s important: The low hanging wires have been a growing concern in cases where a large tractor trailer may not be able to go through the traffic light without a problem.

Grant: The money for the project will not come out of the budget. Instead, it will come from the Automated Red Light Enforcement program funded by the state in the amount of $218,000.

Drainage: Garden Street has had an ongoing problem with its drainage not flowing properly. The street has been milled and paved with fabric installed so there is no longer a problem with stormwater flowing onto residents’ property, specifically their yards and garages as it has in the past. The problem was fixed before the heavy rains on April 29, at which time the water successfully flowed off parking lots and into the center of the roadway.

Quotable: “The road now has the proper inverted slope to channel the rainwater to the center of the road and into storm basins,” said Borough Manager Karen St. Clair after the meeting.

What’s next: The borough plans to have the traffic light replaced some time this year.

Next meeting: The next borough meeting will take place remotely at 7 p.m. June 7. There will be a link on the borough website to access the meeting. Residents will be able to participate during the designated public comment time.