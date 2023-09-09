When: East Petersburg Council meeting, Sept. 5. Council member Sandra Valdez was absent.

What happened: Council approved the final draft of the East Petersburg Inline Hockey league agreement.

League request: Prior to the vote, Steve Lesher, hockey coach, requested clarification in the document that the league would not be liable for any damages or lawsuits that may occur while the league is not playing. However, those changes were not added.

Background: In June, there were several complaints from residents about the conduct of hockey players and spectators. In response, council considered rescinding roller rink privileges to the league. But a cadre of coaches and staff — including Lesher — attended the July 5 council meeting to assure council and residents that the teams would behave better and be receptive to adhering to a contract. Since then, there was discussion at council and committee meetings hammering out the details of the agreement until both sides were satisfied with the document.

More: Borough Manager Karen St. Clair read from the part of the agreement which states the league is responsible for weekend trash pickup by Monday morning during their season. Lesher wanted the league’s liability to be spelled out for a similar time frame.

Quotable: “It’s been in the works for almost two months, and no one said anything until now,” said Adam Gochnauer, pro tempore member. “I move to approve it as written.”

Auction block: Council approved a resolution authorizing council to sell borough-owned real estate at 6040, 6050 and 6060 Main St. at public auction at 10 a.m. Oct. 14.

New council member: President Debra Miller welcomed William Sharp to the council. He won the seat at the last committee meeting. Sharp is filling the term through the end of 2023, which was left open when Lauren Houck moved out of the borough.

New digs: The borough office will be closed Oct. 6 while it relocates to a new space at 6076 Pine St., Suite A. The office will open again Oct. 9.

Upcoming meetings: Council will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 and a council meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 3.