When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, March 7.

What happened: Scott Liggins, chief water operator, said one of two of the borough’s 40-year-old water pumps has failed. He said the estimate to replace the motor and pump is $82,000 to $87,000 each. While it is a significant investment, the new pumps are much more efficient, reliable and would save electricity operating them. Borough Manager Karen St. Clair said that while this situation was not budgeted for, there is money in the water reserve fund to replace them.

Sidewalk investment: Lemon Street resident Sam Maurer V asked council if the borough would pay for half of the estimated $10,000 repair of the sidewalk and curb required in front of his home following a water main replacement.

Background: Maurer has lived there since 2010, and he said he doesn’t mind paying for the sidewalk repair. But Maurer said he has no control over curbing. He said snowplows and vehicles have hit the curb, and it’s crumbling.

Quotable: “Why should I foot the bill for curbing on a public street?” Maurer said.

Reaction: Council Vice President John Schick said the curb was likely done poorly the first time, years ago. He said the borough is “allowing folks to solicit their own bids” and that the borough must use contractors at the going wage, which is about 20% higher. Maurer mentioned the borough’s “time payment plan” wouldn’t help residents financially by the time accrued interest was added. Council did not offer Maurer financial assistance.

Police: Lt Josh Kilgore, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, said that in February, 35% of the department’s investigative time was spent in East Petersburg. More statistics can be found in monthly reports posted on the department’s website. He said that two new police officers are about one-third of the way through their training and will be great additions to the force. Kilgore told council Chief David Steffen will be retiring this summer.

Hard liquor denied: Council unanimously denied a distillery vendor permission to sell and give out samples at the May 6 car show in East Petersburg Community Park. Adam Gochnauer said it was against the special events contract crafted years ago, which forbids hard liquor in the park, though it permits wine and beer in a closely monitored, fenced-off areas.

Vacancy: There is an open seat on the borough Zoning Hearing Board. Contact the borough office at 717-569-9282 for more details. East Petersburg is also seeking a borough board member on the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

What’s next: Council will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. March 23 and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. April 4.