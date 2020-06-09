When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, June 3.

What happened: Council members addressed a widespread concern of residents’ grass clippings not being picked up by Waste Management.

Background: Grass clippings must be placed in paper yard waste bags and be separated from other yard waste. Tags may be purchased at the borough office for $2 each. Pickup is on the same day as trash collection every other week between April 3 and Oct. 16.

Outcome: Mayor James Malone said after the meeting that the reason the trash had not been picked up was because the crew was misinformed about its duties. The borough and the company have reviewed the contract with Waste Management and they made the correction to their crew instructions.

Pool: The East Petersburg Community Pool was scheduled to open June 5. At this time time there will be no daily passes. Residents may only use the pool if they have a membership and they may not bring guests. There have been only 200 memberships for sale. So far, about 100 memberships have been sold.

Pool schedule: The pool will be open to members daily from noon to 8 p.m. Lap swims will take place from 7 a.m to 10 a.m. There will be open swimming for seniors ages 62 and older from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Reopenings: The borough office is opening as of June 5, along with the tennis courts and basketball courts. The playground will open when the county moves into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.

Next meeting: Council’s next meeting will be held remotely on July 7. A link to the meeting will be available on the borough website.