When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, May 25. Council members Sandra Valdez and John Herr and Mayor James Malone were absent.

What happened: Solicitor Amy Leonard presented a two-part amendment encompassing short-term-rental rules and regulations for council to consider. Short-term rentals are defined as 30 days or less.

Details: She explained the stand-alone section as the “nitty-gritty administrative definitions,” including what constitutes a bedroom, having a person in charge on the premises and requirements to obtain a license. It also includes nuisance rules, such as no fireworks, no disorderly conduct and no sleeping outdoors. She said short-term rentals may not be considered residential and must meet commercial-use building codes — for example, they must include indoor sprinklers. “It’s more like a motel or hotel,” she said. Leonard also provided an ordinance amending a current zoning ordinance to regulate “transient guest rentals” in the borough.

License fees: Fees should take into account the time it takes employees to review applications and should cover inspection costs, Leonard said. John Schick, vice president, suggested a two-tier approach to the fee structure, so applicants who don’t qualify will not have to pay the entire license fee.

Quotable: “It’s your zoning amendment and your stand-alone ordinance, so you let me know what you decide,” Leonard said.

Next steps: Council will vote on the ordinances at the June 6 meeting.

Sale: Borough Manager Karen St. Clair said she met with Randall Kline of Kline, Kreider & Good Auctioneers about the sale of three buildings on Main Street, two of which will be vacated by December when the borough office relocates to the fire house. The third building has been unoccupied for three years. The auctioneer suggested they choose a date for the auction soon, she said. A possible date is mid-October.

Upcoming meetings: Council will meet at 7 p.m. June 6 and hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. June 22.