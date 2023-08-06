When: Borough council meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: Fire Chief John Kottmyer, who oversees operations of the Hempfield, Rohrerstown and East Petersburg fire departments, provided an update on the internal turmoil among firefighters.

Background: Kottmyer said a “personnel issue” a year ago at the East Petersburg department “split the fire department in half” making it difficult to attract and retain staff. He was brought on to mitigate the issues.

More: Kottmyer said last year the department hired an attorney to investigate then-Fire Chief Don Schoenberger for standing up against a wrong within the department. He said later there was a “blue flu” in which five officers resigned on the same night, putting the community at risk for emergency response. The attorney found no evidence of wrongdoing or policy violations, but the “for Don Schoenberger or against Don Schoenberger” mentality persists, which Kottmyer is trying to repair. Schoenberger now serves in the role of deputy chief fire official.

Quotable: “But they (the firefighters) have to recognize the problem — I can’t force them,” Kottmyer said.

Response: Adam Gochnauer, pro tempore member, offered to attend a meeting “with the factions to get over this thing.” They are firefighters first when they walk through that door and this all needs to end, he said. Council can withhold funds if necessary, he added.

Resident comments: “I don’t care about the drama in that building. I care about our community getting (fire) service,” said resident Tammy Moseman.

Resignation: Council approved the resignation, effective Aug. 2, of member Lauren Houck, who moved out of the area. The remaining six council members will appoint someone to fill the vacant seat for the remainder of 2023. Interested parties should submit a letter of interest and a resume to the borough manager, Karen St. Clair, by Aug. 18.

Dealership in the weeds: Resident Vicki Hoshower voiced her concerns about the weedy, overgrown vegetation and trees at the Platinum Mitsubishi dealership across from her home. She said the overgrowth blocks the sidewalk and creates unsafe conditions. “It’s the worst it’s been in 20 years since I’ve lived here,” she said. Council vowed to follow up.

Good news: An older woman called the borough to say that while collecting her trash can, she fell and injured her leg and could not get up. She said the Good’s trash collector ran to her aid, helping her into her home and even retrieved her trash can for her.

Upcoming meetings: Council will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 and a council meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.