When: East Petersburg Borough Council committee meeting, July 27. Council member Lauren Houck and Mayor James Malone were absent.

What happened: Resident Josh Roberts voiced concern over the use of taxpayer money to pay borough solicitor Amy Leonard to create a contract “with teeth” to hold the the inline roller hockey league accountable for the conduct of its players and spectators.

Quotable: “If they are that obtuse to not behave properly in a public place...” a contract won’t help, he said.

More: Roberts said the sport — held at the outdoor roller rink — benefits few residents. Council member John Herr responded that having an athletic program available to teens is a good use of public money.

Background: The hockey league, consisting of about 200 people, has used the roller rink on weekends for decades. In June, there were several complaints about excessive trash left behind, vulgar language and pop-up tents blocking parking spots during hockey games. Once the league coaches heard about it, they vowed to address the issues. They attended the July 5 council meeting to ask for another chance to keep the space. Council’s response was to create a new contract with stipulations and code of conduct rules.

Moving forward: At the July 27 meeting, council requested minor changes to the contract and proof of insurance from the league. The contract will guide the relationship for the future.

Fired up: Roberts also asked the council about the fire services commission, as there are no public meetings and no comments at council meetings. Resident Tammy Moseman agreed updates should be provided. She said the borough gets nothing from Emergency Management Coordinator Diane Garber except written reports. “We’re paying for her, and there’s no representation,” Moseman said. “It’s getting salty.”

Council response: Pro Tem member Adam Gochnauer agreed there should be a public report. “There should be a person here at every meeting to answer questions,” he said. “I can only ask people to show up — the chief or an assistant would be good.”

Lemon Street improvements: The borough received several complaints about the company working on sidewalks and accessible ramps on Lemon Street. Affordable Paving & Excavating has been closing roads while they pour concrete and not using the proper traffic-control flaggers, though that safety measure is in the contract, Vice President John Schick said. They also leave huge piles of materials and equipment along the roadways, obstructing parking for residents, he said. Tom Shumate, owner of the company, was on the meeting agenda to address the issues, but he did not show up.

Upcoming meetings: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 and hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 24.