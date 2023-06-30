When: East Petersburg Borough Council committee meeting, June 22.

What happened: Council continued the discussion about short-term rental zoning regulations.

Details: Lemon Street resident Natalia Latsios spoke in favor of allowing regulated short-term rentals in residential zones, as she invested $100,000 in her property and advertised her upstairs floor on Airbnb. It was lucrative for a few months until she received a “cease and desist” letter from the borough, she said. Latsios hopes for a variance for her home. She said East Petersburg is missing the tourism boat with all the restrictions. “I’m all for regulations, but the borough should allow exceptions,” she said.

More: Borough solicitor Amy Leonard cautioned that short-term rentals are a different animal to enforce in residential zones. Short-term rentals are not completely prohibited in the borough, just in certain areas, Michael Bingham, zoning officer/borough engineer said.

Background: Leonard explained that once property owners start using their residential property for commercial use, they must adhere to commercial regulations like sprinklers inside the building and follow Americans with Disabilities Act laws. Another resident voiced safety concerns about the transient aspect of short-term guests in his neighborhood. Council member John Herr said studies have shown that areas that cater to short-term rentals drive out single-family home ownership and drive up property taxes.

Next steps: Council will provide “tweaks and revisions” to the short-term rental ordinance provided by Leonard. The zoning amendment needs to be finalized before council sends it to the planning commission. It’s a lengthy process; council is “moving through the steps, and nowhere near an ordinance,” Leonard said.

Quotable: “Zoning ordinances are restrictive — this is where council decides how they want their borough to look,” said Leonard.

Solicitation: Resident Jimmy Swarr said door-to-door solicitors are coming to his home without permits, despite a borough ordinance forbidding it. He said it is not enforced. He is concerned that neighbors are getting scammed. “The solicitors get pushy, especially when you ask for their permits,” he added. Borough Manager Karen St. Clair said she has gotten several calls complaining about solicitors. The culprits need to be given tickets for the offense, but Swarr and others are uncomfortable pestering law enforcement about them. Leonard said there needs to be a “stronger mechanism of enforcement.”

Upcoming meetings: Council will meet at 7 p.m. July 5 and will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. July 27.