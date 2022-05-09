When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, May 3.

What happened: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department Lt. Josh Kilgore told council that police have charged Cesar Torres, the tractor-trailer driver who ran a red light causing the deadly crash on May 22, 2021, that killed siblings Brandie Leigh Kasper, 21 and Leonard Christian Kasper, 18. However, Torres, a Florida resident, remains at large.

Quotable: Multiple agencies are “actively trying to locate him to extradite him to Pennsylvania to face charges,” Kilgore said.

Accreditation: The police department will undergo its three-year accreditation with the state of Pennsylvania next week. Kilgore said he is “confident that we will pass with flying colors.” Also, Kilgore said the department has hired two officers who are doing well in their 16-week training.

Thoughts from residents: A new borough resident lamented that there was no discussion or questions taken from the audience surrounding “action items” on the meeting agenda. Council President Debra Miller explained that the motions are discussed at committee meetings, which are open to the public. She encouraged the resident to attend those meetings to get more in-depth information on the issues. In another matter, a Trout Run resident is concerned about her neighbor’s fire pit that she said is quite close to shrubs and trees, as well as her pine trees and property. She said her neighbor doesn’t have any kind of screen and lights it on windy nights. She asked council if there are any rules pertaining to backyard fire pits. Council said East Petersburg has an enforceable ordinance stating a fire pit must be at least 20 feet away from anything burnable and the pit must be at least 10 feet from the property line. Officials encouraged her to contact law enforcement, as the fire pit owner may be unaware of the danger she is putting herself and her neighbors in.

What’s next: Borough Council will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. May 26, and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. June 6. The community yard sale and chicken barbecue will be held 8 a.m. until noon June 4 at East Petersburg Community Park.