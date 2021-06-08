When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, June 1, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the East Petersburg Community Center.

What happened: Borough Council observed a somber moment of silence for the Kasper family, who lost two siblings in a fiery car crash at an East Petersburg intersection last month. Council President John Wolf (and others) said that since the vehicle accident is still under investigation, the issue would not be discussed at this meeting.

Chief fire official: John Kottmyer, Hempfield Fire Services’ chief fire official, told council he will be taking a course this week to become certified to facilitate “live burns” which are crucial to effective firefighting training. He also said the department is doing “a phenomenal job” and is “dedicated and resilient” under trying circumstances.

Citizens: A neighbor of Constitution Square described how “kids” are breaking off large tree branches in the park and thrashing signs and using foul language loudly. She called the police, but she said they never arrived. Borough Manager Karen St. Clair said officials are working on a solution. Another woman complained of loud fireworks, which frighten her dogs. A man asked council why his patio slab permit was denied, even after he said he would use a permeable substrate. St. Clair said she would do some research and get back to him.

Pandemic: Council rescinded the declaration of disaster emergency that began last year during coronavirus pandemic.

Vacancy filled: Josh Roberts was voted to fill the vacancy on the Planning Commission. Roberts said he is concerned with excess traffic speed and the lack of safe left-hand turn lanes in his neighborhood.

Quotable: “I always have the borough’s best interest at heart,” he said. “It’s important for all members of their community to get involved. That’s how we make change.”

Events: Volunteers are needed for East Petersburg Community Garden’s streamside care workday, 9 a.m. to noon, June 5, at 2899 Graystone Road. Volunteers will be weeding, mulching and planting to restore the area. Register at eastpetersburgborough.org. Also, the Independence Day Celebration in East Petersburg Community Park will feature food trucks and music starting at 6:30 p.m., a movie at 8:30 and fireworks after.

Upcoming meetings: A full committee meeting will be on June 24, followed by a regular meeting July 6.