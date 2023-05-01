When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, April 27. Mayor James Malone and Borough Council member Sandra Valdez were absent.

What happened: East Petersburg residents Bob and Jennifer Schwartz distributed a dozen 20-page packets, including letters of support from neighbors, to council members and others in a plea to keep their basketball hoop on Cherry Street. n Background: Collin Fox, the borough’s zoning officer, informed the couple in November 2022 that the hoop interfered with the street sweeper. The Schwartzes moved the hoop higher to clear the truck. Earlier this month, they received another letter stating the violation is “a basketball hoop installed in the right of way …which is strictly prohibited” in the borough.

Why it matters: They were given 30 days to “cease and desist” by removing the hoop, which is sunk in cement a few inches from the curb. The Schwartzes argued neighborhood kids use the hoop, and it is dangerous to cross Graystone Road to get to another basketball court.

Engineer comments: Michael Bingham, borough engineer, explained it would cost $750 to request a variance from the zoning committee, and they would need to show a “hardship” to be considered. He said the ordinance is in place for a reason and the borough is liable if a kid gets hit playing in the street. Building on the public right of way is not allowed by law, he said.

Council comments: Vice President John Schick explained the 50-foot right of way needed for mailboxes and signs. He said the basketball hoop stuck in cement is not built in the “break-away design” like public signs, so if someone crashed into it, there would be a lot of damage, and the borough would be on the hook for allowing it on the right of way.

Recommendations: Schick suggested the Schwartzes place the hoop on their driveway or use a portable hoop that can be moved off the street.

Short-term vacation rentals: Borough Solicitor Amy Leonard said the council needs to hash out the rules regarding short-term vacation rentals. She said it’s important to define short-term vacation rentals and decide where they are allowed — commercial areas, residential areas, both or neither.

Quotable: “If you don’t regulate it, you can’t decide you don’t like it next to you,” she said.

What’s next: President Debra Miller gave Leonard the go-ahead to create a zoning amendment that would add definitions and conditions for short-term vacation rentals in the borough.

Upcoming meetings: Council will meet at 7 p.m. May 6 and will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. May 22.