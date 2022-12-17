When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, Dec. 6, at the East Petersburg Community Center

Taxing news: Karen St. Clair, borough manager, shared the 2023 budget summary, including the good news of no tax increase for East Petersburg residents in 2023. However, there will be a water rate increase of 3% and a trash rate increase of $5 per quarter. The budget in its entirety will be available for public viewing at the borough office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Fired up: John Kottmyer, chief fire official, gave a nod to Don Schoenberger, fire chief, for providing necessary info to the Insurance Services Office, which gives a fire rating score that reflects how prepared a community is to respond to fires. It focuses on the fire department’s equipment, response time and water supply. This will impact how much residents pay for fire insurance. While the report is still in process, Kottmyer said the borough’s score will likely continue its upward trend, due to training and other department improvements.

Scouts honor: Rick Brouse asked the borough council to provide a 9- to 10-inch wood chipper and dumpster for the Boy Scouts’ Tree Chipping fundraiser on Jan. 7, 2023, at the community park. He said a vendor that had been renting them a chipper for $1 the past few years is out of business, while the borough has been providing the dumpster. Brouse explained that the Scouts earn money for their service, which helps offset the cost of summer camp and other learning opportunities. They usually raise about $1,000. While council is in complete support of the organization, Adam Gochnauer, pro tempore council member, explained that about 12 years ago, the borough decided to curtail its donations to organizations as it must be careful with taxpayer money. He said this request was opening a can of worms, asking, “What happens when the next organization comes along?” Other council members disagreed. Council President Debra Miller suggested Brouse do his “due diligence” in contacting other vendors to provide the chipper. The issue will be discussed further at the next council meeting.

It’s a sign: John Wider of the East Pete Fire Company said several stop signs around the borough are faded and illegible. Borough Supervisor Kevin Martin assured him the signs are being addressed and that there are eight to 10 signs in the shop getting repaired or replaced.

What’s next: Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 3. New borough office hours starting Jan. 2 will be 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it will remain open during lunch.