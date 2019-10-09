When: Council meeting, Oct. 1.
What happened: In a unanimous vote, council approved a contract with the state Department of Transportation to receive $218,000 in funding for an upgrade to the traffic light on State and Main streets.
Background: Traffic lights are inspected twice a year. The lights at State and Main streets have been found to be old and are hanging too low. The crossing lights need to be updated and the poles need to be replaced because vehicles have hit them many times. There have not been complaints from residents, but the borough would like to replace the traffic light before it becomes an emergency.
What’s next: The work on the traffic lights will take place sometime next year. Plans must be drawn up and bids advertised before the upgrades can begin.
Other business: Council approved a new ordinance to regulate private fireworks use. Fireworks may not be operated within 150 feet of an occupied structure or by a person under the influence of alcohol. The ordinance was created after complaints from residents increased during the summer over the disturbances fireworks were causing in their neighborhoods.