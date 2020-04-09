When: East Petersburg Borough Council meeting, April 7.

What happened: During a remote meeting, Borough Council approved the creation of a financial relief application, proposed by Borough Manager Karen St. Clair, to help residents get through the novel coronavirus crisis.

Why it’s important: The form would enable residents who have been laid off from work to have an alternative payment plan for water and trash services. Any resident who has been laid off can contact the borough office and the manager will either mail or email an application to them. Residents who return the form will be contacted by the borough manager, at which time they will discuss via phone a billing plan that works for them. Water and trash services will not get shut down unless a resident defaults on the alternative payment plan. It is effective immediately and it will be good until Dec. 31.

Taxes: Lancaster County treasurer has suggested extending the property tax payment deadline without penalty until the end of December. Waiting until December could potentially hurt smaller municipalities in the long run because they would not have enough money in the budget to start the new year. The borough may request the plan to extend until Nov. 30 so that it will have the property taxes it needs to begin the new year with adequate revenue.

What’s next: The relief plan will be discussed at the next committee meeting on April 23 after more information is known.