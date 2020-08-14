When: East Petersburg council meeting, Aug. 5.

What happened: In a unanimous vote, council approved a motion to amend the budget.

Background: Due to the financial impact of COVID-19, there has been a need to make allowances for the decrease in tax revenue by transferring funds in the budget.

Transfers: There were two transfers of funds. Council decided to transfer $50,000 from the General Fund to the Public Safety Fund. Another transfer of $50,000 will go from the Water Operating Fund to the Water Reserve Fund, which will help residents who are having trouble paying their water costs. Residents must apply to receive assistance at the borough office.

Other business: Council approved an ordinance to prohibit obstructions and nuisances within the public rights of way. It states the public’s right to use the borough’s streets for lawful transit should be protected and that public nuisances in the public roadways and other rights of way should be minimized in the interest of the health, safety and welfare of the traveling public and borough residents.

Community center: The borough will include the use of the pavilion with the rental of the community center at no additional cost to allow for social distancing. Cost of renting the community center for the day is $140 plus a $100 deposit that will be returned after 15 business days as long as there is no damage to the center and the key is returned.

What’s next: There will be more discussion of the 2021 budget at the rest of the committee meetings and borough council meetings until December.