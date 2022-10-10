When: East Petersburg council meeting, Oct. 4.

What happened: Resident Liz Kendig of Carpenter Street said there has been a significant uptick over the past six months in speeding down her street between stop signs — people avoiding Lemon Street are zipping down Carpenter Street instead. She said the speeders wake her up with the engine noise. Kendig contacted Cpl. Anthony Smith of the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police with her concerns and noted that after speaking with him “the ball is rolling” on a solution. Debra Miller, council president, suggested Kendig contact representatives on a state level, as well.

Quotable: “There is speeding all around the borough and there’s only so much we can do,” said Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Sgt. David Burdis. “But we’re doing our best.”

Talking trash: Council approved a bid from Good’s Disposal Service for refuse service in the amount of $194.84 per unit per year. Friday trash collection will include recyclables, yard waste and leaves. Fred Stutz, Good’s sales manager, assured council that Good’s will take good care of the borough. Waste Management has been the borough’s hauler since 2020 at $132.74 per unit. They declined the borough’s renewal for 2023 and instead bid $262.56 per unit starting next year, making Good’s the lower cost deal.

What’s next: Council will hold a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 — the last one for 2022 — and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 1. Trick-or-treat will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 throughout the borough. Rain date is Nov. 1.