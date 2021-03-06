When: East Petersburgh Borough Council meeting, March 2, virtual.

What happened: Council approved a resolution to add building permit fees and property maintenance fees.

Why it’s important: Associated Building Inspection had been doing the billing for the borough, but as of January, they switched to a new building code contractor, Arro Consulting. There is now an additional 1.5% of a project’s total construction cost added to the borough fee schedule for both residential and commercial construction. The reinspection fee is $100.

COVID-19 vaccines: Diane Garber, emergency management coordinator for East Petersburg, said multiple health care agencies are working together planning the mass vaccination site at Park City Center opening later this month. As the countywide effort amps up, there are still limitations.

Quotable: “Staff and vaccine (allotment) are two pieces of a very broken system,” Garber said.

Police report: Chief Steffen said the annual report of Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, which serves East Petersburg, is available on the lancaster.crimewatchpa.com website. “The numbers look exceptional, and match up to what we expected,” he said.

Fundraiser: The Hempfield recCenter is seeking donations for its Everyone Belongs financial assistance program that provides scholarships for families in need to send their children to summer camp and playground programs, as well as before- and after-school programs. Visit hempfieldrec.com for more details.

Car show: Kristin Troop reported the Vagabonds Car Show is slated for May 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing protocols will be in place.

Planner needed: There is an opening to join the East Petersburg Planning Commission. Letters of interest can be sent to the borough at eastpetersburgborough.org.

What’s next: Borough Council will hold its committee meeting March 25 and regular meeting April 6.