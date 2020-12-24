When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 21.

What happened: The board adopted a resolution waiving penalty and interest charges on second- and third-quarter sewer bills through March.

Why it’s important: The board took the action in an effort to help businesses and individuals that are negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The board first waived fees in September through the end of the year and this second round is a continuation of that. Supervisors said they would look at considering extending the waiver on sewer charges and fees each quarter.

2021 budget: The board approved the final budget with no tax increase. There were some minor changes from the draft budget. Those were the result of changes to nonuniformed employee pay categories that had been estimated in the draft budget to be based upon increases of 1.75% but were then increased to 2% based upon negotiations with the AFSCME bargaining unit, according to Ralph Hutchison, township manager. The only other changes were related to purchases that were originally a part of the 2020 budget and expected to be purchased in 2020. They were not yet paid for, so they have been added to the 2021 budget.

Property acquisition: The board approved an authorization to complete settlement to purchase the Nolt’s Mill property at 2551 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, for $318,000. The mill property is adjacent to property the township currently owns that is in the process of being developed into a park. The existing park property already had been named Gibbons Park at Nolt’s Mill. Hutchison said the location provides for possibilities that may be beneficial to the park.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4.