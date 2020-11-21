When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 16.

What happened: Township taxpayers will see no real estate tax increase next year under a preliminary budget supervisors approved.

Why it’s important: The total expenditures in the general fund budget for 2021 are drafted to be $10.83 million. The total for all township operating fund expenditures is $22.71 million. Revenues in the general fund budget are expected to be $10.32 million. The total for all township operating fund revenues is $19.52 million. The 2021 spending plan keeps the real estate tax at 1.90 mills. This is the same rate that was levied in 2019 and 2020.

Major projects: The major projects the township anticipates getting underway include: the third phase of the Lincoln Highway East streetscape plan (improvements east of the Dutch Wonderland/Tanger intersection); expansion of the police department impound yard; beginning the implementation of the Conestoga Valley parks and recreation plan; completion of stormwater pollution reduction projects; completion of the Bridgeport mobility plan; contributing toward the purchase of a new fire truck for Lafayette Fire Company; and development of the Lincoln Highway East branding, gateway and wayfinding signage program.

Quotable: “2020 has been and continues to be a very challenging year for a number of reasons including the budget impacts related to reduced tax revenues from real estate taxes, earned income taxes, amusement taxes, etc.,” Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said. “We are hopeful that 2021 will show economic improvement as we emerge from the pandemic. East Lampeter has a number of very important initiatives that we plan to continue to move forward under the Board of Supervisors’ leadership. Despite the ongoing challenges, the township’s staff in all departments, continue to provide outstanding services to the community.”

What’s next: Supervisors plan to formally adopt the budget at 7 p.m. Dec. 21.

Also: The board adopted a resolution to work with other municipalities on a grant funding application for body worn cameras for the police department.

Appointments: The board appointed Randy Patterson and Sarah Yocum Rider to Planning Commission with terms expiring Nov. 19, 2024, and Nov. 19, 2022; and Jordan Good to fill an unexpired term on the Zoning Hearing Board, ending Nov. 12, 2023. Lester Weaver was appointed as an alternate zoning member to fill unexpired term ending Oct. 2, 2022.