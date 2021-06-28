When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, June 21.

What happened: Colin Siesholtz began his duties as the township’s new planning director and zoning officer. He replaces Tara Hitchens, who was promoted to assistant manager June 1.

Background: Siesholtz, a graduate of West Chester University, has project management experience. He was most recently employed by East Hempfield Township. Prior to that, he worked for Garvey Resources, a consulting firm specializing in biosolids and environmental issues in Lansdale and Synergy Environmental, an environmental consulting firm. He is a certified building code official and stormwater inspector. His salary is $65,000 a year.

Quotable: “I’m excited to be a member of the team here,” Siesholtz said.

Speeding concerns: In response to speeding concerns and traffic volume on Mount Sidney Road, Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said a speed limit sign needs to be added to the northbound side of the road to help make the speed limit more enforceable. He said speeding is not excessive on the state road, which is posted at 35 mph. He said it is also legal to pass slow-moving vehicles on the road, such as horse-drawn buggies.

Other news: The board adopted a resolution recognizing local athlete Casey Kaufhold. The 17-year-old is representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics this summer for archery.

What’s next: The supervisors will be meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 19.