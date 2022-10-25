When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 17.

What happened: East Lampeter Township publicly unveiled a new Lincoln Highway streetscape plan designed to provide safe and efficient movement of vehicles and pedestrians, while also improving the aesthetics of a major gateway to Lancaster on its east side. The project targets the congested 3-mile section of Lincoln Highway, designated as Route 462 at its intersection with Strasburg Pike near the Route 30 bypass merger, and stretching to its intersection with Route 896 where the highway is designated as Route 30.

Why it matters: Deemed “dangerous, noisy and intimidating” by planners, this strip of highway is a major tourist mecca lined by Dutch Wonderland, Tanger Outlets, American Music Theatre, hotels, restaurants and retail stores. The goal of the plan is “to make Lincoln Highway an economically vibrant corridor that is safe, efficient and beautiful for local residents and visitors,” according to the original plan narrative. “With the current sidewalk conditions, pedestrians cannot walk from the west end to the east end,” said design engineer Tom Lindsey of KCI Technologies Inc., who presented the latest version of the plan to the board in collaboration with Juli Wolfe, project manager, of Rettew Associates.

Details: Sidewalks and pedestrian crossings throughout the project area will be connected to existing infrastructure. A 12-foot multiuse path between Oakview Road and Mennonite School Road will also be constructed. Six traffic signal installations will be upgraded with decorative mast arms, pedestrian poles and curb ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Additional fire hydrants will be placed on the north side of routes 462 and 30.

Route 462 improvements: At the Strasburg Pike and Route 462 intersection, a new sidewalk will be connected to an existing one outside of the volleyball corner retail store. Grass buffers between the pavement and the sidewalk will also be installed at the intersection near the Advance Auto Parts store and Taco Bell. Underneath the Route 30 overpass, sidewalks and grass buffers will be installed on both sides of Route 462 near the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham hotel and Colony Motors.

Route 30: The eastbound approach to the Route 30-Oakview Road intersection will be reconfigured, where left turn lanes will be Implemented to direct traffic onto Oakview Road. A traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Route 30 and the entrance to the East Towne shopping center.

Phases: Lindsey told township officials the project is currently in the preliminary design phase, which is set to end early next year. The final design phase will occur from the second quarter of 2023 to the end of 2024. Construction will begin in spring of 2025.

Traffic control: During the project, Route 30 and Route 462 traffic will still be maintained in both directions with lane closures. Lindsey said short-term or weekend detours may be required on side streets.

Quotable: “This is one of those projects that’s massive, expensive and long-term,” board Chair John Blowers said.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the township building at 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.